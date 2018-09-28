Ferland (lower body) resumed skating with the Hurricanes on Friday, but he's almost assuredly done for the balance of the preseason, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ferland, who the Flames shipped to the Hurricanes (with defenseman Dougie Hamilton) in a five-player trade during the 2018 draft, is being afforded a chance to rest up ahead of the new campaign. Ferland recorded 21 goals, 20 assists and a plus-5 rating over 77 games for Calgary in 2017-18.