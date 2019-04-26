Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Not expected to play Friday
Ferland (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's Game 1 against the Islanders.
Ferland hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury during Game 3 of the Hurricanes' first-round matchup with Washington, and although it seems like he's making progress in his recovery, there's still no clear-cut timetable for his return. The 27-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's Game 2.
