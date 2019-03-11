Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Not in lineup Monday
Ferland (upper body) is listed as a scratch in Monday's projected lineup against Colorado, according to Michael Smith of NHL.com.
Ferland is still recovering after taking a helmet to the face last Friday. Luckily for him, the Hurricanes don't play again until Friday in Columbus following Monday's game, so he'll have a few days off to aid his recovery.
