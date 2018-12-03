Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Not in lineup
Updating a previous report, Ferlund (concussion) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Kings.
Ferland was listed on the team's official roster report but turns out he won't play Sunday after all. The 26-year-old missed Friday's game with a concussion and now will miss a second game. Ferland will certainly benefit from Carolina having two days off following its game with the Kings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Will return to face Kings•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Out with concussion•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Team unsure of his Friday status•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Scores 10th goal in win•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: March toward career season continues•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Extends goal streak with game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...