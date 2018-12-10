Ferland (concussion) was activated from the IR list Monday, Sara Civ of The Athletic reports.

This makes it seem like the 26-year-old will be able to play Tuesday against the Maple Leafs after missing four games. Ferland has 11 goals on the season through 24 contests, and his 15.5 shooting percentage is close enough to the numbers he's put up the last couple of years to feel sustainable.