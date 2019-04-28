Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: On shelf for Game 2
Ferland (upper body) won't play in Sunday's Game 2 versus the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Ferland will sit out his sixth straight game, and Brock McGinn will play in the top six for Game 2. He'll get two more days to rest up before Wednesday's Game 3 at home.
