Ferland (concussion) will miss his third consecutive game Wednesday against the Sharks, Eric Gilmore of NHL.com reports.

Ferland continues to work his way through the league's concussion protocol and has apparently yet to be cleared for a return to action. His absence is big for a Hurricanes club struggling to find the back of the net this season, as the 26-year-old winger has notched 11 goals in 24 contests thus far. His next opportunity to retake the ice arrives Friday against the Ducks.