Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Out with concussion
Ferland is dealing with a concussion that will prevent him from playing Friday night against the visiting Ducks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The Hurricanes have responded by summoning rookie Clark Bishop from AHL Charlotte. Considering Ferland has an individual high-danger Corsi For value of 33 -- one that ranks 11th in the league -- Carolina could struggle in the possession game as long as the winger is out.
