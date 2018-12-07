Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Placed on injured reserve
Ferland (concussion) has been designated for injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27, per the NHL media site.
Ferland's landing on injured reserve effectively rules him out versus Anaheim on Friday; however, the fact that Carolina utilized retroactive IR means the winger can be activated as soon as he is ready to play. Prior to getting hurt, the Manitoba native was stuck in a three-game pointless streak.
