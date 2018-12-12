Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Practices Wednesday
Ferland practiced Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland had missed Carolina's previous four games due to a concussion before receiving clearance for Tuesday's contest, but he evidently "didn't feel great" early on against Toronto, which resulted in him exiting the contest prematurely. The Hurricanes are going to wait until Ferland feels like "he's ready to go" before slotting him back into the lineup, which means he may not be available for Thursday's game against the Canadiens. Another update on the 26-year-old winger's status should surface prior to puck drop against Montreal.
