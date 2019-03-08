Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Probable, officially game-time call
Ferland (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest against the Jets, but coach Rod Brind'Amour suggested he should be available, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Pregame warmups should provide confirmation of Ferland's status, but the coach's comments suggest he's trending in the right direction. Assuming he suits, up, Ferland should resume his duties as the second-line left winger and on the second power-play unit, looking to pick up the pace offensively after collecting just two points in the last seven games.
