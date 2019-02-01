Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Projected to play
Ferland (upper body) is in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.
Ferland missed Carolina's last game prior to the All-Star break due to an upper-body injury, but it looks like the week-long hiatus afforded him enough time to fully recover. The 26-year-old winger will return to a top-six role against Vegas, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of the Hurricanes' second power-play unit.
More News
