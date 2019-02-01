Ferland (upper body) is in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

Ferland missed Carolina's last game prior to the All-Star break due to an upper-body injury, but it looks like the week-long hiatus afforded him enough time to fully recover. The 26-year-old winger will return to a top-six role against Vegas, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of the Hurricanes' second power-play unit.