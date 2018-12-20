Ferland (upper body) will play Thursday evening against the Red Wings, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Ferland has been rocking a career-best pace of 0.60 points per game in his first year with the Hurricanes, not to mention more power-play run (2:30) than he'd seen in the prior four seasons with the Flames, so don't hesitate to get him back into fantasy lineups.