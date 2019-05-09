Coach Rod Brind'Amour expects Ferland (upper body) to be in the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ferland has been sidelined for nearly a month due to an upper-body injury, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Carolina limit his ice time during his return to action. The fact that the 27-year-old winger is expected to skate with Jordan Martinook and Greg McKegg on the Hurricanes' fourth line for Game 1 supports that notion.