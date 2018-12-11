Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ready to rock
Ferland will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
Ferland has missed the Hurricanes' last four games due to a concussion, but he was activated off injured reserve Monday, which was the first indication he would likely be ready to roll Tuesday. The 26-year-old winger will return to a bottom-six role, skating with Clark Bishop and and Brock McGinn on Carolina's third line against the Maple Leafs.
