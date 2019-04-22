Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Remains out of action
Ferland (upper body) is not in Monday's lineup, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The winger will miss his third straight game, as Ferland continues working his way back to full health, still slowed by an upper-body injury. He'll hope his team can extend the series and give him a chance to suit up in a potential Game 7.
