Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Remains out of lineup
Ferland (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's road contest in Nashville.
Ferland was injured in Carolina's last game after taking a helmet to the face. Before going down, the Hurricanes' winger had been struggling a bit offensively, going four straight games without a point. He'll hope to be back in the lineup sooner rather than later, with his next chance coming Monday in Colorado. Through 58 games this season, Ferland has 17 goals and 35 points.
