Ferland (upper body) is "still a ways away" from returning, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Down 2-1 in the conference quarterfinals versus the Capitals, the Hurricanes really could use the services of Ferland -- who is both a scorer and punisher -- but this latest report doesn't lend much confidence to fantasy owners being able to use the winger anytime soon. In the meantime, Nino Niederreiter and Warren Foegele should continue holding down the fort in the top six.