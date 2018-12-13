Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ruled out Thursday
Ferland (upper body) won't be in the lineup against the Habs on Thursday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland has been cleared from the concussion protocol, but will remain sidelined after trying to play against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday before leaving the game in the first period. The winger will be replaced in the lineup by youngster Janne Kuokkanen, who will slot into a top-six role alongside Victor Rack and Brock McGinn.
