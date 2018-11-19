Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Scores 10th goal in win
Ferland scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Devils on Sunday.
It was Ferland's second game-deciding goal of 2018-19. Meanwhile, it gave the Hurricanes the win and moved them above .500 on the season, to 9-8-3. Ferland, meanwhile, has notched three goals in his last four games.
