Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Scores with man advantage
Ferland stretched his current point streak to three games with a power-play goal Saturday against the Stars.
Ferland has been clicking nicely with Teuvo Teravainen and Lucas Wallmark on the Canes' second line lately, and now has two goals and three assists over his past three games. He is currently on track to surpass the 41 points he scored last season, and could even take a run at 50 with a push down the stretch. Not bad for a guy who has missed nine games to injury this season. Use him well.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Shrugs off injury•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Looks ready to go•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Misses practice Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Two helpers in Sunday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Projected to play•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...