Ferland stretched his current point streak to three games with a power-play goal Saturday against the Stars.

Ferland has been clicking nicely with Teuvo Teravainen and Lucas Wallmark on the Canes' second line lately, and now has two goals and three assists over his past three games. He is currently on track to surpass the 41 points he scored last season, and could even take a run at 50 with a push down the stretch. Not bad for a guy who has missed nine games to injury this season. Use him well.