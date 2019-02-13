Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Shrugs off injury
Ferland scored 16 seconds into the third period and had two assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
So much for Ferland's soreness. The winger shrugged it off nicely and put up an excellent effort for his owners in breaking a three-game drought. He's been a nice option for fantasy owners this year and has a good chance to beat his career high of 41 points.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Looks ready to go•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Misses practice Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Two helpers in Sunday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Projected to play•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Exits with another injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...