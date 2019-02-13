Ferland scored 16 seconds into the third period and had two assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

So much for Ferland's soreness. The winger shrugged it off nicely and put up an excellent effort for his owners in breaking a three-game drought. He's been a nice option for fantasy owners this year and has a good chance to beat his career high of 41 points.