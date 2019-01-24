Ferland (upper body) will not play Wednesday due to a back injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ferland exited the previous game after his previous back injury reportedly flared up. Fortunately, the All-Star break awaits, giving the promising winger some extra rest before the second half begins. The Hurricanes return to action Feb. 1 against the Golden Knights. They will be forced to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the first half finale.