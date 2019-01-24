Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Sitting out Wednesday
Ferland (upper body) will not play Wednesday due to a back injury, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland exited the previous game after his previous back injury reportedly flared up. Fortunately, the All-Star break awaits, giving the promising winger some extra rest before the second half begins. The Hurricanes return to action Feb. 1 against the Golden Knights. They will be forced to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the first half finale.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Exits with another injury•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Suiting up versus former team•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Good to go Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Absent from practice•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Two man-advantage helpers Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...