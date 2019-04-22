Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Status for Monday uncertain
Ferland (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's Game 6 against the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Ferland was considered "still a ways away" from returning Wednesday, so this news is certainly a step in the right direction. The 27-year-old would be a welcomed addition to the lineup, having produced 40 points and 182 hits this season. Expect a definitive word on Ferland's status closer to puck drop.
