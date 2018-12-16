Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Stays out of lineup
Ferland (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland will watch from the press box for the seventh time in eight games. The first four games were due to a concussion, and he's sat out the next three with what is likely recurring symptoms. His next chance to play will be Thursday versus the Red Wings.
