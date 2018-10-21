Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday
Ferland scored for the third consecutive game Saturday against the Avalanche, recording his team-leading fifth goal of the season. He also chipped in three hits, five penalty minutes and five shots on goal.
Ferland has become one of this season's out-of-nowhere fantasy success stories. Currently on a point-per-game pace in his first season with the Hurricanes, he's played a big part in the team's recent resurgence. While we don't think he'll finish the season in the 80-point range, he has a very good chance of topping the career-high 41 points he posted last season with the Flames. He's worth an add in medium to deeper fantasy formats.
