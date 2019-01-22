Ferland (upper body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Calgary, Tim Campbell of NHL.com reports.

It will be Ferland's first game against his former team, the Flames, since he was traded June 23. Ferland was a late scratch for Carolina's game Sunday, but seems to be fully recovered from an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 25 points in 40 games this season.