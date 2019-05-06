Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Targeting Game 1 return
Ferland (upper body) is hoping to be available for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The winger told reporters, "I'd be shocked if I'm not playing Game 1," Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Ferland was originally targeting Game 4 versus the Islanders for a potential return to the lineup, but instead missed his eighth consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. The Manitoba native figures to slot into a top-six role once cleared to return, likely bumping Warren Foegele off the top line, though putting Ferland in a third-line role would spread out the Canes' scoring options.
