Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Team unsure of his Friday status
Ferland (undisclosed) is questionable for Friday's home game against the Ducks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports. We're just giving him another day," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I'm not sure exactly if he's going to be available or not."
Ferland has maintained perfect attendance when it comes to playing in games this season, with the winger jumping out to a personal-best pace of 2.4 points per 60 minutes of play. Still, fantasy owners must be prepared to take him out of the lineup Friday if his maintenance day doesn't do the trick.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Scores 10th goal in win•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: March toward career season continues•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Extends goal streak with game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Goal and assist in win•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Two-point effort in win over Jackets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...