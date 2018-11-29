Ferland (undisclosed) is questionable for Friday's home game against the Ducks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports. We're just giving him another day," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I'm not sure exactly if he's going to be available or not."

Ferland has maintained perfect attendance when it comes to playing in games this season, with the winger jumping out to a personal-best pace of 2.4 points per 60 minutes of play. Still, fantasy owners must be prepared to take him out of the lineup Friday if his maintenance day doesn't do the trick.