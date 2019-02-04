Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Two helpers in Sunday's loss
Ferland had two assists in Sunday's loss to the Flames.
The assists were Ferland's first points in three weeks, as he had missed two of the previous four games for the Hurricanes. The so-called revenge factor was big in this game - all three former Hurricanes scored for Calgary, plus Ferland and Dougie Hamilton both were productive for Carolina.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Projected to play•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Exits with another injury•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Suiting up versus former team•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Good to go Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...