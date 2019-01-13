Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Two man-advantage helpers Sunday
Ferland registered a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Predators, giving him 10 points in his last 11 games.
Ferland, who cracked the 40-point mark last season with the Flames, has been quietly putting together a similar season this year. With 23 points in 37 contests, he should still finish the season north of 40 points despite missing seven games to injury back in December. Ferland is currently benefiting from playing on the Canes' first line alongside the red-hot Sebastian Aho, making him a great pickup candidate in daily formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Huge night in win over Sabres•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Adds to goal count in win•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Fearless in return•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ready to go•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Nearing return to action•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Stays out of lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...