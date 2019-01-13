Ferland registered a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Predators, giving him 10 points in his last 11 games.

Ferland, who cracked the 40-point mark last season with the Flames, has been quietly putting together a similar season this year. With 23 points in 37 contests, he should still finish the season north of 40 points despite missing seven games to injury back in December. Ferland is currently benefiting from playing on the Canes' first line alongside the red-hot Sebastian Aho, making him a great pickup candidate in daily formats.