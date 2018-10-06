Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Two-point effort in win over Jackets
Ferland scored a goal and an assist while adding a team-high six shots, two hits, a blocked shot and plus-1 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
He and Sebastian Aho were the difference in the contest, as each set up the other for goals in the second and third periods. Ferland scored a career-high 21 goals and 41 points last season with Calgary, but riding shotgun for a talented youngster like Aho could easily boost the 26-year-old to new heights in Carolina.
