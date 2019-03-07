Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Will be checked out further
Ferland (upper body) will be reexamined Friday, but he's a "little banged up," per Sara Civian of The Athletic.
Ferland exited Tuesday's game against the Bruins after his scrap with David Backes. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Jets.
