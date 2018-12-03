Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Will return to face Kings
Ferland (concussion) will play Sunday versus Los Angeles.
The left winger missed one game dealing with a concussion but will suit up Sunday. On the season, the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 15 points in 24 games.
