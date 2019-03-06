Ferland exited Tuesday's game versus the Bruins with an upper-body injury and won't return, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ferland laid out Marcus Johansson early in the first period, and he was ordered to fight by David Backes. It was a short battle, and Ferland went directly to the locker room after the scrap. It's a bad sign that Ferland has been ruled out this early in the outing, and he'll until Friday's game versus the Jets to recover.