Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Won't return Monday
Ferland (upper body) will not return to Monday's game against the Capitals.
Ferland left Monday's Game 3 tilt in the first period for unknown reasons but it appears he sustained an injury at some point. He'll be considered day-to-day and questionable for Game 4 on Thursday until another update is available.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ejected in Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Closing in on 40 points•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Back to work Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Hopeful for Friday return•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Remains out of lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...