Reilly notched an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Reilly drew into the lineup for Jaccob Slavin (lower body), who did not travel with the Hurricanes to begin their six-game road trip. The 32-year-old Reilly was scratched for the first two contests of 2025-26 and may only fill a part-time role this season. He put up 24 points in 59 appearances in 2023-24 but was limited to two assists in 18 outings in 2024-25 after missing a large portion of the season while recovering from a heart procedure.