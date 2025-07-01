Hurricanes' Mike Reilly: Signs one-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reilly agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Carolina on Tuesday.
Reilly collected two assists, 31 shots on goal and 14 blocked shots in 18 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. The 31-year-old defender may not be a regular in the lineup for the Hurricanes in 2025-26, but he will provide the team with some additional depth.
