Reilly agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Carolina on Tuesday.

Reilly collected two assists, 31 shots on goal and 14 blocked shots in 18 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. The 31-year-old defender may not be a regular in the lineup for the Hurricanes in 2025-26, but he will provide the team with some additional depth.