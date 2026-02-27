Reilly was scratched for the 10th game in a row in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Reilly has played just three times in 19 contests since the start of January. The Hurricanes' defense has been mostly healthy during that time, leaving Reilly in a reserve role, though he'll be ready at a moment's notice if an injury takes out a teammate. The 32-year-old has contributed seven points, 45 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 29 appearances this season.