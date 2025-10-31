Reilly scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Reilly got a rebound attempt and tucked it home for the Hurricanes' second goal at 5:21 of the first period. The defenseman continues to play a larger role than initially expected as the Hurricanes deal with a number of injuries on the blue line. He's up to four points, 15 shots on net, nine blocked shots, three hits and a plus-8 rating through seven appearances. There may not be room for Reilly in the lineup when Carolina is fully healthy, but it could be a while before that happens.