Rantanen was traded to the Hurricanes from the Avalanche via the Blackhawks in a three-way deal Friday, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Rantanen is the biggest player in the trade, but it's a blockbuster on multiple levels. The pending unrestricted free agent goes from riding alongside Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado to a spot alongside countryman Sebastian Aho in Carolina. Chicago was involved in the trade to retain 50 percent of Rantanen's cap hit to make the money work for the Hurricanes. Additional aspects of the trade will see Taylor Hall join Rantanen in Carolina, while Martin Necas and Jack Drury head to Colorado. The Blackhawks will also get their own third-round pick in 2025 back after dealing it away in a previous trade, while the Avalanche will get a second-round pick in 2025 and a fourth-round pick in 2026, per Kaplan.