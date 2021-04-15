Geekie returned to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Predators, per CapFriendly.

Geekie has played the past four games for the Hurricanes, so his return to the active roster isn't a surprise. The 22-year-old has had a quiet campaign, producing just two goals in 21 games while averaging 9:29 of ice time. Geekie will return to his usual role as the fourth line right wing for Thursday's contest.