Geekie was promoted to the active roster prior to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, per CapFriendly.
Geekie will fill his usual fourth-line role Tuesday with Vincent Trocheck (upper body) still out.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Centering fourth line•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Confidence soaring•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Rises to active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Returned to minor-league affiliate•