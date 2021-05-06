The Hurricanes reassigned Geekie to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Geekie continues to shift between the active roster and the taxi squad in a cap-saving measure for the team. The 22-year-old has suited up in the past 16 games with the big club, recording six assists, 14 shots and 14 hits over that span. Expect Geekie to return to the active roster for Thursday's game against Chicago.