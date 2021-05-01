Geekie was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, according to CapFriendly.
Geekie has been in Carolina's lineup for the last 13 games, tallying five assists and a plus-5 rating during that span. He'll likely be recalled for Saturday's tilt with Columbus.
