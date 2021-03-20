Geekie was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.
This is likely a paper move as Geekie has been in the lineup for the last four games. He should be in the lineup Saturday against Columbus but may go back to the taxi squad or AHL Chicago once Vincent Trocheck (upper body) is healthy.
