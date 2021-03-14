Geekie was promoted to the active roster Sunday.
This is standard roster shuffling, and Geekie was slated to be in the lineup all along. The 22-year-old scored on both of his shots in Thursday's win over the Predators. He's expected to center the fourth line once again.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Confidence soaring•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Rises to active roster•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Rejoins taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Morgan Geekie: Dropped to AHL affiliate•