Geekie produced two assists and one shot with a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

Geekie put together his first multi-assist outing of the year despite logging just under 12 minutes of ice time. He assisted on Max McCormick's goal to get the Hurricanes on the board in the second period, then he set up Jani Hakanpaa's game-tying blast with 4:14 left in regulation. Geekie has produced four assists over his last six games in his fourth-line role.