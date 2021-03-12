Geekie scored two power-play goals Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Predators.

These were his first goals of the season. Geekie opened the scoring at 9:06 of the first when he tipped Jake Bean's from the blue line past Pekka Rinne. He then got a bit of help on the second when he fired a wrister that Rinne stopped, but the rebound ricocheted off Mattias Ekholm's skate. Geekie's confidence got a boost when he spent two games in the AHL and his scoring touch has carried forward. His opportunity on the man advantage may dry up when the Canes get some of their injured forwards back, but until then Geekie could open a few eyes.