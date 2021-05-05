Geekie produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Geekie set up Nino Niederreiter's second-period tally to get the Hurricanes on the board. The assist was Geekie's fourth in his last six games. The 22-year-old forward has amassed eight points, 25 shots on net, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 33 contests in a bottom-six role.